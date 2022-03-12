'BJP Speaks Cleverly, Uses Hindutva', Says Ashok Gehlot After Congress' Poll Debacle

While speaking with reporters on Saturday, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, said that the BJP won because of Hindutva. Gehlot opined that the opposition lagged as the BJP spoke cleverly.

They (BJP) won by speaking cleverly in the name of Hindutva, polarisation. Everyone knows about the COVID mgmt in the country, in UP. Still, Oppn lagged behind as they (BJP) speak cleverly. It changed people's mind. I believe truth triumphs in the end: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/Y3oieCPjHb — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

Gehlot also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "PM accuses the Opposition of defaming agencies but the entire country can see what's happening today, they can see what's happening in India," Gehlot said. "What is happening with IT, ED, CBI. The world can see how raids are being conducted in the country," Gehlot said. "Opposition is being defamed in this regard. He (PM) speaks cleverly & people believe it since it is coming from the PM. We'll have to take the truth to common people, only then will BJP be exposed, the truth will come out and we will walk on Gandhi's path," he added.

Elections 2022: Congress' poll debacle

On March 10, the Congress was in for a shock as the Election Commission of India declared results for five states who went to poll in February and March. The grand old party performed extremely poorly in all the states. The Congress campaign for the UP election of 2022 was led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but the party failed miserably winning only two seats in the 403-member Assembly. It also lost its bastions, Amethi and Rae Bareli, which were represented by Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Congress unit chief Ajay Lallu failed to retain his own seat in Tamkuhi Raj, losing by over 65,000 votes. The party received only 2.4% of the vote share, falling behind the BJP, SP, BSP, and RLD.

The biggest setback came when Congress failed to retain Punjab. The party was reduced to a mere 18 seats while AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab, winning 92 seats. Its top leaders, like Navjot Singh Sidhu and Charanjit Channi, have lost to AAP candidates. It performed poorly in Manipur, Goa, and Uttarakhand as well.

Once again, Congress' G-23 members met at veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad's house on Friday to discuss the party's poll drubbing in the five state elections. Visuals came from the late-night show, with Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Kapil Sibal leaving Azad's house.