BJP Spokesperson Baijayant Panda Slams AAP; 'Kejriwal Is Supportive To Separatists'

On Sunday, the National Vice-President and spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Baijayant Panda said that Arvind Kejriwal is ‘engaged with pro-separatist elements’. Baijayant Panda made these remarks on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced the decision of setting up tiranga (tricolor) branches in Uttar Pradesh from July 1.

The National Vice-President and spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Baijayant Panda said, “Arvind Kejriwal is trying to copy the Sangh Parivaar Shaakha. The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been supportive of separatists for a long-time.” “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Shakhaas is about nation-building and it develops the true meaning of nationalism. However, Arvind Kejriwal’s fake nationalism will not work if it doesn’t come from his heart. Arvind Kejriwal has been spreading fake nationalism as it does not come from his heart for the nation. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) doesn’t spread hatred and follows the path of true nationalism” Baijayant Panda, the National Vice-President further stated.

Earlier, the National Vice-President Baijayant Panda issued a strong warning to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAM) chief for harboring anti-national sentiments. He stated that Kejriwal’s dreams of separating India will never succeed.

AAP to set 10,000 tricolor branches in UP

On Saturday, MP and Aam Aadmi Party’s Uttar-Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh said that the party would make 10,000 tricolor shakhas in the state in six months.

“The people of UP and the country need to be educated about the BJP’s divisive policy. For this, AAP leaders will start.”Tricolor branch‘ in Uttar Pradesh state. These will be the ‘branches’ of the RSS versus the ‘branches’ of the AAP. These will be formed in the next six months, ”Sanjay Singh told media reporters on Saturday.

Kejriwal should visit RSS headquarter: BJP MP Parvesh Verma

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma reacted on Sunday to the AAP announcement of 10,000 tricolor branches in Uttar Pradesh. MP Parvesh Verma said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal must visit the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur to learn the true meaning of nationalism.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Parvesh Verma said, ‘Nobody can become a nationalist by just wearing the national flag. This is Arvind Kejriwal’s fake nationalism after his defeat in the recent assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, and Uttarakhand.