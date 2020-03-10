Jay Panda Reacts To Scindia Quitting Congress; Makes Point About 'suppressing Talent'

As senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation on Tuesday, BJP spokesperson Baijayant Jay Panda stated that talent cannot be suppressed by organisations for long. Referring to Scindia's resignation and speculations of him joining the BJP, Panda added that vested interests can only delay it but talent will find a platform to shine one. Along with Scindia, 22 MLAs have resigned from the ruling-Congress party in Madhya Pradesh.

Talent cannot long be suppressed by organisations. Vested interests can only delay it a while, but sooner or later, talent will find a platform to shine on, one that encourages it



& those orgs that actively suppress it? They'll succeed in their goal of being left with no talent. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) March 10, 2020

Scindia's Aunt Yashodhara elated at his 'Ghar-wapsi'

Expressing happiness over Jyotiraditya Scindia's imminent joining in BJP, his aunt and senior BJP leader Yashodhara Raje on Tuesday has said it was a joyous 'Ghar-wapsi'. Talking about Scindia's self-respect being constantly attacked, she added that Jyotiraditya's father - Madhavrao Scindia had initially joined Jana Sangh. Yashodhara has allegedly been trying to convince Scindia since the early fallout and snub by CM Kamal Nath.

"When Amma (Jyotiraditya's grandmother) had sent Dada (Madhavrao Scindia) to Oxford, he returned first to Jan Sangh. That combination of Amma and Dada in Jan Sangh - I have no words. Then during Emergency, Dada had said we have a lot to lose, so I must go. He said I have my family and must protect them. I think that Shivraj Chouhan and PM Modi with Amit Shah have decided a big role for him," she said to Republic TV.

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 20 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days. Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath.

