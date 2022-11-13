BJP ST Morcha Chief Among Others Attacked In Tripura; Tipra Motha's Role Being Probed

In another incident of attack on political leaders, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ST Morcha national president Samir Oraon was allegedly attacked by TIPRA (The Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance) Motha's supporters in the Khowai district of Tripura on Saturday evening. The alleged attack took place in the Barmura area of the district. The leader was reportedly accompanied by party leaders Bikash Debbarma and Bidyut Debbarma at the time of the attack.

The vehicles of the BJP leaders also suffered damage. However, they reportedly escaped unhurt and a detailed investigation has been launched into the matter. Although, no arrests have been made so far.

Tripura Congress MLA attacked in August

Earlier in August this year, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman was also attacked by unidentified miscreants in Agartala. the leader was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Roy has been the Congress MLA from the Agartala constituency since 1998 but quit the party to join BJP in 2018. He won the seat as a BJP candidate in 2018. However, he resigned from BJP in early 2022 and again joined Congress.

'Mega gathering' of Tipra Motha in Agartala

Notably, Tipra Motha recently held a "mega gathering" at Vivekananda Ground in Agartala to press for its demand for "Greater Tipraland". Thousands of indigenous people travelled all way from various corners of the state to attend the gathering. Addressing the mega gathering in Agartala, the Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma reiterated his call for unity and asked the indigenous people across Tripura to come together in order to fulfill their long-standing demand of "Greater Tipraland".

Tipra Motha came into existence in 2012 and since then is seeking a separate state of ‘Greater Tipraland’ for the indigenous people of Tripura.

The party has a large presence in the northeastern state of Tripura. Last year, it made a stunning electoral debut by winning the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections. It won 16 of 28 seats.