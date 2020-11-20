BJP Stages Massive Protest Against MVA Government In Mumbai Over Surging Electricity Bills

Angered over the high electricity bills in the state, BJP workers on Friday took out a protest in Mumbai's Bandra against the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, demanding immediate relief for the people.

Speaking at the protest, the BJP cadre accused the Maharashtra government of ignoring the plight of the people of the state amid the pandemic and pointed out that the neighbouring BJP state govts in MP & Gujarat provided almost 50% relief in the electricity bills of the consumers.

"This is a government that only lies. At the outbreak of the pandemic, they said they will waive off school fees. They did not do it. They said college fees will be reduced by 50%. They did not do it. They said they will waive off electricity bills but failed to do that also. When we ask them, they say we don't have any money", said a BJP leader at the protest, also accusing two Maharashtra ministers of making purchases of Rs 50 lakh-worth cars during the pandemic.

Earlier, during the beginning months of India's Covid lockdown, numerous people including Bollywood celebrities had taken to Twitter to post pictures of their electricity bills which were exorbitantly high.