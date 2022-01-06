BJP Stages Massive Protests Across India Over PM Modi's Security Breach; Slams Congress

In a major security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to poll-bound Punjab, his convoy on Wednesday was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur. Following the major lapse witnessed in the security of the PM, Bharatiya Janata Party has now launched a major protest against the Punjab government.

BJP workers across the country are now staging a protest against the major security breach in Punjab. The protesting groups are calling out the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government for causing the incident. BJP workers in Vijaywada, Lucknow, Dehradun, Jammu and several other places have now taken it to the streets to protest the security breach incident that happened on Wednesday. Earlier, a political slugfest had broken out on Wednesday between the BJP and Congress after the blockade incident.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders had earlier informed that they will be conducting Mahamritunjay Jaap across the country which began at 12.30 PM on Thursday. The spiritual act is being performed for the 'safety and long life' of PM Modi. Earlier, several BJP leaders tweeted informing about the event. BJP workers and leaders are now demanding probe into the matter and action against the Punjab government.

Major lapse in security of PM Modi

In a massive development in Punjab on Wednesday, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur rally as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. His convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in the state.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a statement in the incident. "The PM’s schedule and travel plan were communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed."

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

