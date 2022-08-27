BJP Stages Mega Protest Against AAP Over Delhi Liquor Scam; Demand Sisodia's Resignation

The Delhi unit of the BJP on Saturday staged a mega protest against the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government in the Chandni Chowk area of the National capital, demanding Manish Sisodia's resignation over the alleged excise policy scam. BJP workers, including senior leaders like Adesh Gupta, conducted a ‘padyatra’ with placards, raising the slogan ‘Gali Gali Mai Shor Hain, Manish Sisodia Chor Hain’.

#BREAKING | Mega political storm over #LiquorGate ; BJP stages massive protest against AAP in Delhi. Tune in here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/fyBXoahycc pic.twitter.com/7oDCiJ1wmy — Republic (@republic) August 27, 2022

A massive political storm erupted over the now rolled back liquor policy of the AAP govt in the national capital as BJP leaders were seen gathering on the streets to stage a mega protest against the Kejriwal government. While the BJP continues to demand Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's resignation over the alleged scam, the AAP has labelled the recently conducted CBI raids on Sisodia's residence an attempt by BJP to topple the Kejriwal government in Delhi. The Delhi CM has also claimed, without providing concrete evidence, that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs by offering crores of money.

Meanwhile, Republic Media Network spoke to Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta who was seen actively participating in the BJP's protest march.

“Kejriwal is the same minister who came into politics vowing to eradicate corruption but he turned out to be the most corrupt leader. We are protesting and conducting ‘Padyatra’ on behalf of the citizens of people who are questioning them,” Gupta told Republic. “It has been seven days now and Sisodia and Kejriwal have not been able to answer a single question. We want to know if the policy was legitimate, why can’t AAP leaders explain the withdrawal of the excise policy? And now when they have taken back, Why an illegal waiver was given to liquor mafia of Rs 144 cr. Why did you refund EMD of ₹30 cr to L1 illegally? Kejriwal needs to address these questions, running away from them is not a solution,” he added.

Continuing his attack on Kejriwal, Adesh Gupta said, “He is the best liquor minister. He has done a great job by joining hands with liquor mafias.”

'We want dismissal of Manish Sisodia': BJP

One of the protesting BJP leaders, while speaking to Republic, claimed that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have fooled and looted the money of the general public in the name of the liquor policy. "We demand his resignation. He is playing with the Constitution of India. One of the top ministers Satyendar Jain is in Jail and till now the AAP government has not sought his resignation," he said.

Another BJP worker while hitting out at the Delhi government asked why the party is not dismissing Satyendar Jain. “We want dismissal of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and strict action should be taken against him for fooling the people of Delhi,” the BJP protestors said.

Speaking on the AAP’s claims of the BJP wrking to topple the Delhi government, another BJP worker said, “We don’t want to break the govt, we are just seeking an answer. Their policy is breaking them and people needs justification. Several people have joined us in the march against corruption.”

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that BJP is trying to divide the party and intimidate its leaders. AAP also took out a counter-rally in the national capital against the BJP, demanding the saffron party clarify on details of the scam; the AAP has said that the BJP leaders are confused as there was no scam and claimed Sisodia is innocent.