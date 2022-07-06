BJP Stages Protest, Files Complaint Against TMC's Mahua Moitra Over Remarks On 'Kaali'

A complaint has been lodged against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra over her controversial remarks against Goddess Kaali. The complaint has been lodged at the Andal police station in Durgapur by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) media cell convener Jiten Chatterjee.

Earler today, BJP's Mahila Morcha also staged a protest and demanded the arrest of the TMC MP over her remarks on the documentary movie ‘Kaali’ which has been embroiled in controversy over its shocking depiction of the Goddess.

Speaking to ANI, BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar demanded that the TMC suspend Moitra and sought strict action against her. "TMC can't detach itself from comments of Mahua Moitra. If TMC actually doesn't endorse it, they should take action - they should either expel her or suspend her from the party for a few days," said Sukanta Majumdar

The comments came after Moitra courted controversy for saying, “For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess."

Meanwhile, an Assam group has filed an FIR against 'Kaali' documentary director Leela Manimekalai. Kutumb Suraksha Parishad President Satya Ranjan Bora alleged that the director has tried to 'defame Hindus' through her portrayal of the deity. "This kind of anti-Indian and anti-Hindu activities should not be tolerated. We have filed an FIR in Guwahati. We request the authorities to book the culprit immediately," he said.

Kaali poster row: 2 FIRs filed

Amid the controversy over the 'Kaali' documentary poster, an FIR has already been filed by the Delhi Police for outraging religious feelings. According to a statement by the Delhi Police, the case has been registered under IPC Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). The action has been taken after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the director of the documentary with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, also known as IFSO, of the Delhi Police.

A second FIR has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh police against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' and her disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods. The UP Police has registered the case on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, and deliberately hurting religious sentiments with an intention to provoke a breach of peace. This has been filed under IPC Sections 120-B, 153-B, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2), 66, and 67.

A major controversy erupted over the poster of a documentary film titled 'Kaali', directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster shows Goddess Kaali holding an LGBT flag and smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum and as enraged netizens across the country.