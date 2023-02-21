BJP Stages Protest Near Sonia Gandhi's Residence Seeking Removal Of Khera From Congress

Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a protest near the residence of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Janpath Road here, demanding an apology over her party spokesperson Pawan Khera's "disgraceful" remark against the late father of PM Narendra Modi.

Several BJP party leaders and workers, including Delhi BJP working president Virender Sachdeva, were detained by the police while they were marching towards Gandhi's residence.

Sachdeva, who was leading the protest, said Khera's words reflect the character of Congress. "The disgraceful words used by Khera show his and Congress’ character. He should be removed from Congress and Sonia Gandhi should apologise for his conduct.” Khera recently referred to the prime minister as "Narendra Gautamdas Modi" while criticising the Central government over the row involving the business conglomerate headed by Gautam Adani. The ruling party has accused him of making fun of the prime minister and his late father.

Modi's full name is Narendra Damodardas Modi, with the middle name Damodardas standing for his father's name, a common practice in many parts of the country.

Raising slogans against Khera and Congress, the BJP leaders and workers marched from Le Meridian hotel towards Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath. They were stopped by police with the help of barricades.