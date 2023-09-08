BJP Stages State-wide Protests In Karnataka Against 'anti-people Policies' Of Cong Govt

The Karnataka unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a state-wide protest, highlighting a slew of issues, including alleged lack of development, disrespect to Hinduism and Sanatan Dharma, release of Cauvery water, diversion of SC/ST funds, transfer of government officials, delay in release of funds for development and targeting of BJP workers against the incumbent Congress government.

"The administration has collapsed as anti-people policies are being adopted by this government. Drought is affecting people, there are power cuts and development works have stopped. So, we are staging demonstrations and rallies across the state, including Bengaluru and Taluk headquarters," said senior BJP leader Yediyurappa on Thursday as he announced his party would hold state-wide protests in Karnataka against the 'anti-people' policies of the ruling Congress.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Vice President of BJP Karnataka, BY Vijayendra, R Ashoka and Nalin Kumar Kateel are among the BJP leaders, including other MLAs and MPs, taking part in the protest in the state capital. BJP workers from all the 28 assembly constituencies in Karnataka arrived in the capital city to take part in the protest. Farmer leaders, farmers and associations are also taking part in the protest.

Marking the protest, farmer associations along with the BJP party workers also gheraoed taluk (sub-division) offices and locked officials up.

Karnataka Dy CM responds

In response to the protest, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "We don't want to stop anyone from protesting, but at the same time they should know the responsibility. They have to bring pressure on the national BJP government to permit us to start working on Mekedatu and the notification for Krishna. All this instead of doing responsible work. They are just trying to create politics. If rain is there, let us all pray for rain. But at any cost, we need to protect the interests of our farmers."