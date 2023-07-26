BJP stages walkout from Bengal assembly after discussion on atrocities against women not allowed

BJP legislators staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday after their adjournment motion to discuss "atrocities against women in the state" was not allowed by Speaker Biman Banerjee citing "procedural lapses" for tabling the motion.

Banerjee stated that the motion was not submitted by following proper norms.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said the party wanted a statement from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on "rising crime rates against women in the state".

After the BJP legislature party was not allowed to discuss or read the motion, party members raised slogans against the state government and staged a walkout from the House.

Later, they raised slogans outside the House and demanded a statement from the CM on the issue.

"There is a completely lawless situation in the state. We wanted a discussion on the assembly floor on the issue of rising crime incidents against women. But it was not allowed by the Speaker. Whenever the opposition tries to raise any issue concerning the people of the state, we are not allowed to do so. This is deplorable," Paul told reporters.

Regarding the BJP's walkout, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay alleged that the saffron camp was trying to divert attention from its failure in ethnic strife-torn Manipur.

"The BJP is trying to divert attention from Manipur. They are trying to compare the violence in BJP-ruled Manipur with the peaceful atmosphere in West Bengal. If they are so concerned about women's safety, why are they not condemning the violence against women (in the northeastern state)," he said.

A motion to discuss and condemn the ethnic violence in Manipur, which has left over 160 dead, will be tabled in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday by the ruling TMC. The opposition BJP has decided to oppose it.