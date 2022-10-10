A day after violence and tensions erupted in West Bengal’s Mominpur area as two communities clashed, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was held in Chingrighata by the police on Monday.

The arrest came after he tried to reach the clash-affected area to visit the people who faced atrocities. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Majumdar informed that other leaders, including BJP secretary Umesh Rai, ex-IPS officer and BJP leader RK Handa, were also "arrested" along with him.

Speaking to Republic TV, the state BJP chief said, "I have been arrested by the police. I was trying to reach the Mominpur area to meet the people who faced atrocities due to the clash between the two communities. The police were less active in the past 48 hours. But they arrested me along with over 30 other people on Monday."

"I have no clue on which charges I have been arrested. The police are saying that they arrested us as we were trying to enter the Mominpur area. I even asked them whether Section 144 was imposed or not, and they are answerless," Majumdar said, adding, "Along with me, West Bengal BJP secretary Umesh Rai, ex-IPS officer RK Handa and other BJP leaders and workers have been arrested. Presently, we are at the Laalbazar, i.e., the headquarters of the Bengal police."

"Since the past 48 hours, the minorities in the Mominpur area of West Bengal are being beaten up. They are homeless now. We have given enough time to the police, but they (the police) were helpless and surrendered in front of the rioters," he added.

Suvendu Adhikari demands CRPF deployment in West Bengal

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded the deployment of central forces in the state in the wake of the Mominpur violence.

Addressing letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Governor La Ganesan, Adhikari contended that the CRPF will ensure that the spark can be extinguished before it turns into a wildfire. Further claiming that the Mamata Banerjee-led government is unable to control law and order, he said that some miscreants have taken over the Ekbalpur Police Station.

"The Hindu community has come under attack in the Khirdipore Mominpur area of Kolkata on the eve of Lakshmi Puja. Many shops and bikes belonging to Hindus have been vandalised by hooligans and anti-socials. The onslaught has similarities to the Panchla violence which happened in June in the Uluberia area of the Howrah district," Adhikari said.