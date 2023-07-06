BJP State President Annamalai Makes Strong Remarks On Governor's Role In A State

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief K Annamalai asserted that Governor RN Ravi speaking on every issue sets a wrong precedent, and the Governor is not a politician to meet the press and clarify everything. The BJP state chief attended an event where 39 couples got married in Thindivanam near Villupuram district on Wednesday. Following the event, while addressing the media, Annamalai spoke on the role of a Governor in a state and the politics around it.

Annamalai said, "If our Tamil Nadu Governor meets the press I will be the happiest person, he will expose the DMK. But he should not address the press. A Governor should not talk politics. Even if I'm from a ruling party, I will say the same. A Governor must not talk politics, it sets a wrong precedent. Governors should only do their duties. Once a year or in six months, they can give interviews to print media. That is fine. That is how it was and that is how it should be".

While speaking about how the tussle between the ruling DMK government and Governor has extended to all levels, Annamalai stated that the DMK is unnecessarily picking the Governor and trying to pull him in for every issue happening in the state. "If the DMK is going to expect an answer from the Governor for everything, where would it lead to? Will the Tamil Nadu Government accept if the Governor meets the press on a regular basis and brief them about their rule? DMK will never accept that."

BJP's criticism is different and...: Annamalai

"The Governor is not a politician. If DMK wants answers from the Governor we will also write a letter to the Governor asking him to meet the press in Rajbhavan on a regular basis. Will DMK be ready for that? He should not speak to the press because that would set a wrong example. DMK is unnecessarily trying to pull them, if he speaks that will definitely go wrong", added K Annamalai.

When questioned about how the Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundarrajan is meeting the press on a regular basis, Annamalai stated that he does not wish to comment on it as it is the style of certain people and he does not want to react.

Even his own party cadre asked him about the Governor talking to the press, Annamalai explained that it wouldn't work that way. "DMK has committed a mistake, BJP's criticism is different and the Governor's criticisms are different. If the Governor has genuine criticism, he should talk in the Legislative Assembly. But meeting the press on a regular basis will make the Governor's posting meaningless. We are in opposition we will criticise them in the people's forum. Even if it's a gain for us, it sets a wrong precedent".