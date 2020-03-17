BJP Steps Up Awareness Campaign On COVID-19, Distributes Hand Sanitizers In Delhi

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been witnessing a sharp rise as the number of total cases has crossed more than a lakh. The virus has infected more than 1.69 lakh people and has gripped more than 155 nations. As far as the infection in India is concerned, 130 active cases have left all the political parties on toes. Bharatiya Janta Party, Delhi is out on the streets and had out up a stall. The idea behind this was to create awareness among the people with regard to coronavirus. To further the initiative, the BJP leaders distributed masks and were also helping the citizens in sanitising their hands. Leading the state BJP workers were noted party leaders like the state party president and also an MP, Manoj Tiwari. Also present were Kuldeep Chahal and Ashok Goel.

Read: Tiger Shroff Urges Fans To Wear A Mask & 'stay Safe' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak; See Pic

People from all walks of life had gathered at Connaught place' Hanuman Mandir to collect masks as coronavirus continues to remain a threat. Manoj Tiwari said, "Taking preventive measures is the only way to battle this virus. Regular usage of sanitizers and washing your hands with soaps can prevent the spread of this deadly virus further. You shouldn't step out of your residence until it's an emergency. People should sternly avoid public places. It is going to be proven as the greatest medicine. You don't need to panic in this hour of crisis."

Read: Coronavirus: Dubai Witnesses Vacant Tourist Spots, Empty Malls Amid Pandemic Scare

Government preparing to deal with the risk of community transmission

Kuldeep Chahal also reiterated the same and opined that this campaign will be taken forward and will be spread across other areas of the national capital as well. Among other preventive measures, India will also take a call on community testing after it gets the results on Wednesday from randomly collecting samples of people suffering from a severe acute respiratory infection such as pneumonia but not have a travel history or any record of any contact of with such travellers. The results hold key to the crucial question of whether the virus spreading from community transmission. The government, however, is ramping up the preparations for the risk of community transmission. The activity of community testing might require ordering of an additional million testing kits and extending the chain of testing laboratories.

Read: Govt Should Be Complimented For Its Efforts To Deal With Coronavirus: Karti Chidambaram

Read: ICJ Cancels All Public Hearings Amid Coronavirus Crisis As Global Death Toll Crosses 7000