BJP Steps Up Ante Ahead Of MCD Polls; Demands FIR Against CM Arvind Kejriwal Over DJB Scam

Ahead of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election, BJP demanded the registration of an FIR against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) scam. Speaking to the media on Monday, Delhi's Leader of Opposition Ramvir Bidhuri contended that the scam took place under Kejriwal's watch. Contending that the scam amounted to over Rs.200 crore, the BJP leader accused the Delhi CM of not taking any action even when the irregularities were exposed in 2018. Moreover, he added that the DJB started incurring massive losses after AAP came to power with a full majority in 2015.

Delhi LoP Ramvir Bidhuri remarked, "The Delhi Jal Board scam happened when Arvind Kejriwal was the Jal Board chairman. I want to urge Delhi's honourable LG to file an FIR against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Accounts should be sealed. It is my opinion that this scam is not just worth Rs.20 crore. This scam is worth more than Rs.200 crore. The Jal Board didn't prepare the balance sheet from 2015 to 2016. The CAG wrote 22 letters to the government seeking details of the Jal Board accounts. Even then, account details were not given. Arvind Kejriwal should answer this."

He added, "As of date, the Delhi Jail Board has a deficit of Rs.57,000 crore. When Arvind Kejriwal's government was elected in 2015, the Jail Board had a profit of Rs.700 crore. A contract was signed with the Corporation Bank of India whereby it would collect the water bills and would be given a commission of Rs.5 per bill. In 2018, it came to light that the Corporation Bank deposited money in fake accounts instead of depositing it in the Jal Board's account within 24 hours. Arvind Kejriwal not only didn't file an FIR but extended the contract with Corporation Bank for two years and increased the commission from Rs.5 to 6."

LOP Shri @RamvirBidhuri is addressing a Press Conference. https://t.co/mNaGHIjVk1 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) November 14, 2022

Delhi LG takes action

Earlier in September, VK Saxena directed Chief Secretary to lodge an FIR against the DJB officials and others for alleged embezzlement of Rs.20 crore. A statement from his office read, "In a blatant case of corruption amounting to huge financial losses to DJB, cash amounting to over Rs. 20 crores collected as water bills from individuals, went to a private bank account rather than DJB’s bank account for several years". Moreover, he flagged that the DJB had not recovered the money and punished the guilty even after the embezzlement of funds was detected.