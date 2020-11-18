BJP Steps Up Ante In Lead Up To WB Polls; JP Nadda & Amit Shah To Visit State Every Month

In the lead up to the high stakes West Bengal Assembly election due in April-May 2021, BJP president JP Nadda and his predecessor Amit Shah shall visit the state separately every month. Revealing this on Wednesday, WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that their visit would boost the morale of the party workers. Sources told PTI that the Union Home Minister and Nadda are likely to visit WB for two and three days in a month respectively.

Ghosh informed the reporters that Congress, CPI(M) and TMC had failed to live up to the expectations of the masses despite being given repeated chances to govern. The BJP top brass has put Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar in-charge of the North Bengal, Rarh Banga (south-western districts), Nabadwip, Midnapore and Kolkata organizational zones, sources informed PTI. Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is BJP's in-charge of the state while IT cell head Amit Malviya and Arvind Menon have been appointed as co-incharge.

WB BJP chief Dilip Ghosh remarked, "Amit Shah and J P Nadda will visit the state separately every month till the assembly elections are over. The dates are yet to be finalised. Their regular visits will energise the party workers." He added, "The people of West Bengal have given chances to the Congress, the CPI(M) and the TMC. All the three parties have failed to live up to the expectations of the masses, which will now be fulfilled by the BJP."

Amit Shah predicts a massive win for BJP

BJP has made a concerted effort to challenge TMC's re-election prospects emboldened by the fact that it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election. While addressing a public meeting in Bankura on November 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah predicted that BJP will win more than 200 seats in the 2021 WB polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took a veiled dig at TMC during his recent address to BJP workers to celebrate the party's splendid performance in Bihar and other bypolls.

Hinting at the killing of BJP workers in WB, the PM opined, "The people who are not able to fight us in a democratic manner, some such people have adopted the path of murdering BJP workers. In some parts of the country, they feel that they will be able to achieve their goal after killing BJP workers. I don't have to give a warning as people will do it. Elections will come and go but this game of death is unacceptable in a democracy. It is the writing on the wall that you cannot get votes by indulging in killings."

(With PTI inputs)