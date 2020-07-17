'BJP Striking Deals In Rajasthan': Kamal Nath Hits Out Amid Horse-trading Charges By Cong

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath alleged that the BJP is luring MLAs in Rajasthan by offering them money and different posts to topple the Congress government there. Nath, who's own government collapsed in March after rival Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out with dozens of MLAs and joined BJP, said that he was aware some Congress leader in Rajasthan will leave which is "not surprising".

Talking to news agency ANI, Kamal Nath said, "I'm not worried. I knew that there are some who'll leave, so they left. It's not surprising. They (BJP) are calling MLAs and offering them money and different posts. They are striking deals in Rajasthan. Constitution no longer matters, just horse trade and do politics."

I'm not worried. I knew that there are some who'll leave, so they left. It's not surprising. They(BJP) are calling MLAs&offering them money&different posts.Vo(BJP) vahan (Rajasthan) bhi sauda kar rahe hain,samvidhan ka koi matlab nahi raha, bas boli bolo rajneeti karo: Kamal Nath pic.twitter.com/ZIjmwpDzj0 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Congress accuses BJP of horse-trading

The Congress on Friday demanded that a case be lodged against BJP leader and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, accusing him of being involved in horse-trading of Rajasthan MLAs. The party also suspended rebel MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the party for allegedly being involved in the conspiracy to topple the government.

AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that two audio recordings have surfaced in which the MLA Sharma, union minister Shekhawat and a BJP leader Sanjay Jain are purportedly talking about the "conspiracy" to topple the government. He demanded an FIR against the three and their arrest. Surjewala said chief whip Mahesh Joshi has given a complaint to the Special Operation Group for registration of FIR in the matter.

Speaking to Republic TV, Shekhawat refuted the allegations and said that he is ready for any probe into the matter. Shekhawat said, "I am ready to face any investigation. The audio doesn't have my voice and that is fake audio." The Minister also said that he does not know about any Sanjay Jain whose name has also been mentioned in the audiotape.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president on July 14. Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

