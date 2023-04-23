Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on April 22 slammed the West Bengal government over the recent incident of an alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in North Dinajpur district. Chatterjee demanded the resignation of Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

“CM Mamata Banerjee is not doing justice to her post, she should resign. West Bengal govt wants to hide the evidence. There should be a CBI investigation in this case,” said Chatterjee to news agency ANI.

West Bengal | CM Mamata Banerjee is not doing justice to her post, she should resign. West Bengal govt wants to hide the evidence. There should be a CBI investigation in this case: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on alleged raped & murder of minor girl in Uttar Dinajpur dist pic.twitter.com/l3Vs7Q0TmB — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

BJP hits out at state police for ‘overlooking’ rules

Hitting out at the police officials in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bharati Ghosh alleged that the “police overlooked all rules.”

“Police overlooked all rules that they must follow when any crime is committed. They dragged the body in a very insensitive manner. Police have become an active participant in the whole process of crime. They are trying to cover the crime scene, destroy evidence and save culprits. I demand a CBI investigation into this incident,” remarked Bharati Ghosh.

West Bengal | Police overlooked all rules that they must follow when any crime is committed. They dragged the body in a very insensitive manner. Police have become an active participants in the whole process of crime. They are trying to cover the crime scene, destroy evidence and… pic.twitter.com/61rmKR1huw — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

'BJP creating a ruckus'

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) attempted to cast blame by saying, "People of the BJP are creating a ruckus there."

“The way the police carried the body of the minor girl is saddening. This is unfortunate...Who are the people who are chasing the police? People of BJP are creating a ruckus there,” said TMC State Gen Secy Kunal Ghosh.

#WATCH | West Bengal: The way police carried body of minor girl is saddening. This is unfortunate...Who are the people who are chasing the police? People of BJP are creating a ruckus there: TMC State Gen Secy Kunal Ghosh on alleged rape & murder of minor girl in Uttar Dinajpur pic.twitter.com/SIB7TRMlug — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

WB BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar speaks to Republic TV

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar while speaking exclusively to Republic TV criticised the state police over the rape and murder of a minor in West Bengal's Kaliaganj and said they've termed it as a case of suicide.

"Police have changed the case, they are not listening to the villagers," Majumdar said. "We want a CBI investigation...and we...demand justice for the victim," Sukanta spoke to Republic on the Police insensitivity in North Dinajpur, West Bengal.

West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights meets victim’s mother

In the most recent development in the case, the victim's mother was contacted by a two-person team from the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) during a visit to Kaliagunj.

The girl, reportedly a resident of Gangua village of North Dinajpur district, went missing on April 20 evening after she went for her tuition. She could not be traced the entire night, despite extensive searches by her family members and locals. Later, her body was discovered in a canal on Friday morning.