BJP Strongly Opposes TMC MP's Snatch & Throw Stunt In Parliament; Invokes Party's Culture

BJP President JP Nadda has strongly condemned the 'unethical' behaviour of some TMC MPs who created ruckus in the Parliament on Thursday by shouting slogans, tearing papers, and tossing them over the Deputy Speaker, while protesting over a range of issues.

TMC and other opposition party members rushed into the well of the House as Vaishnaw was called to make a statement over the issue. They shouted slogans and tore papers that appeared to be copies of the statement that the minister was about to make.

Nadda takes on Trinamool over Parliament 'snatch & throw'

Lashing out the Mamata Banerjee-led party over her MP's conduct, BJP chief JP Nadda said, the way TMC MPs treated Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Rajya Sabha is against democratic values and condemnable.

"TMC has a long history of working against the dignity of Parliament. Making noise, tearing papers is their culture. BJP strongly opposes this," Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

He went on to say that the Indian Parliament is a temple of democracy, whose every moment is dedicated to the service and prosperity of the people. "Yet, the opposition is creating obstacles in the development journey of the country by continuously disrupting the functioning of the Parliament just to save its political existence. This is an insult to democracy," Nadda added.

High drama unfolded in Rajya Sabha on Thursday as Opposition members created ruckus over a range of issues including the Pegasus snoopgate controversy. TMC MPs tore papers and flung them into the air, throwing the Upper House into bedlam as IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw read a statement on the allegations.

As papers were flung into the air, the minister could not complete his statement and instead laid a copy of it on the table of the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked members to desist from unparliamentary behaviour, then adjourned the house till 11 am on July 23.

Centre seeks suspension of TMC MP Shantanu Sen

After the adjournment of the House, a verbal feud ensued between BJP MPs and TMC MPs over Sen's behaviour which prompted the Marshals to intervene and bring the situation under control. According to ANI sources, the Central government will request Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Singh to suspend Trinamool Congres MP Shantanu Sen for misbehaving with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his statement.

Prior to that, top NDA ministers held a meeting with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi over the events of the House. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union ministers Ashwin Vaishnaw, Dharmendra Pradhan, and V Muraleedharan held discussions over the Opposition MP's misbehavior with IT Minister.