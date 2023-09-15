'BJP Struggling To Stay In Centre': Shivakumar Confident Of Congress' Win In LS Polls

Amid the ongoing series of BJP leaders joining Congress party in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday expressed his confidence about the grand old party’s numbers in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) polls. Launching an attack on the saffron camp, the Congress leader said that the BJP does not even have a Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly.

Taking a dig at the BJP leaders joining Congress in Karnataka, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “I was very sure about my numbers in the Assembly elections...Now I am telling you, we will win many more seats in Lok Sabha and BBMP elections.

“I do not need to explain what is the situation of the BJP in Karnataka. They don't even have a LoP in the state.They are struggling to stay in the Center,” he added.

The Congress leader's statement came after several BJP leaders joined the Congress party on Friday ahead of the crucial 2024 polls. Joining the list of leaders like former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Ex-deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi, who switched their sides before the Karnataka Assembly elections, several BJP leaders have joined the grand old party post the state elections.

BJP-JD(S) to form alliance

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa in a major announcement ahead of the upcoming 2024 polls confirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD(S)) alliance is now a certainty. "The BJP and JD(S) alliance is final," Yediyurappa said while talking to Republic Kannada. The BJP and JD(S) alliance is suspected to be a result of Congress' win in the recently held Karanataka polls.

Adding more depth to the alliance, Yediyurappa also disclosed seat sharing, stating that the BJP has decided to let the JD(S) contest in several key constituencies, including Kolar, Hassan, Mandya and Bangalore Rural.