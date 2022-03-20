BJP supporters block NH-12 protesting against alleged bomb attack on MP's vehicle

Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) BJP supporters on Sunday blocked traffic on the busy national highway 12 connecting north and south Bengal protesting alleged bomb attack on the vehicle of party MP Jagannath Sarkar on the previous night.

Sarkar alleged that a country-made bomb was hurled at his vehicle at Haringhata area in Nadia district when he was travelling to his village home in Santipur on Saturday night, but it missed hitting the car since it was moving at a high speed.

"Our party supporters have resorted to road blockade on the national highway and other roads in Nadia to protest the bomb attack on my car," Sarkar told reporters.

The blockades were removed later by the police, an official said.

Claiming that such attacks will not succeed in intimidating him, the Ranaghat MP, who has been given the charge of overseeing the party's campaign for the April 12 Ballygunge assembly constituency byelection, alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress was behind the incident.

He claimed that his car was travelling at around 100 kmph when a bomb burst behind his vehicle.

"No other party would do it, I am sure that the ruling party people are behind the attack," Sarkar said.

Denying the allegation, TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar claimed that no such attack had taken place on the MP's car on Saturday night.

"He is making up the allegation to get central security for himself," Majumdar, who recently joined the TMC after having been suspended from the BJP for alleged anti-party activities, said. PTI AMR RG RG

