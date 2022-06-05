BJP Suspends Nupur Sharma, Naveen Kumar Jindal From Primary Membership Of Party

In a massive development, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma from the party's primary membership for 6 years, in the aftermath of the Kanpur violence. BJP's Delhi media in-charge Naveen Jindal has also been suspended by the party, as per sources.

Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur witnessed violent clashes on Friday, June 3, in the wake of a row that erupted following the alleged controversial remarks made by Nupur Sharma. In the clash that broke out in the Becongunj area of Kanpur on June 3, thousands gathered after Friday prayers and started pelting stones.

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal from party's primary membership

Citing her views "contrary to the Party's position on various matters," BJP suspends Nupur Sharma from the party with immediate effect

Notably, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, a local Muslim leader called for a shutdown of the market on Friday in protest against the BJP leader's remarks on Islam. The forceful shutdown triggered an ugly spate of violence and stone-pelting, on a day when both the Prime Minister and the President were in the state. The Kanpur police have alleged that Hashmi incited the people, which led to stone-pelting between two groups in which more than 30 people and police personnel were injured.

All 4 accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the Kanpur violence probe, four accused including key conspirator Hayat Zafar Hashmi were sent to 14-day judicial custody by an Uttar Pradesh court on Sunday. Republic confronted the prime accused over his alleged political links when he was being escorted from the Court in a police vehicle. However, Hayat Zafar Hashmi kept mum on Republic's questions.

"The four accused were presented before the court and we presented all documents. The court sent them to 14-day custody. We may ask for further remand," DCP Pramod Kumar told Republic.

According to reports, the mastermind of the Kanpur riots, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, is the former Secretary of Youth Congress. He is quite active on social media and has also shared photos with youth Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi. Hashmi is said to have used his Facebook account to provoke nuisance several times. So far, nine cases have been registered against him for disturbing communal harmony. According to the police, Hashmi was also a part of violent demonstrations against the CAA and the NRC in the past.