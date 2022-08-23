BJP Suspends Telangana MLA T Raja Singh For His Controversial Remarks; Notice Accessed

Telangana MLA T Raja Singh was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over his controversial remarks on Tuesday. Through a notice by the BJP Central Disciplinary Committee, Singh was informed of his suspension for expressing views 'contrary' to the party's position on various matters, leading to the 'violation of the rules' in the party's Constitution.

T Raja Singh suspended by BJP over controversial statement

"I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party, and from your responsibilities, assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply should reach the undersigned no later than 2nd September 2022," read the notice, served by Om Pathak, Member Secretary of the Central Disciplinary Committee.

This notice for Singh followed his arrest earlier in the day. A case was registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, and criminal intimidation, among others.

Pertinently, earlier, the BJP had taken similar actions against its leaders, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. While Sharma was suspended, Jindal was expelled from the party over their alleged controversial remarks.