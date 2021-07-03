BJP Sweeps UP Zila Panchayat Polls; Samajwadi Party Alleges 'election Rigging'

In a confidence booster for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ahead of Assembly Polls 2022, the BJP emerged victorious at the Zila panchayat elections on Saturday. Now, as per the state poll panel, the BJP has registered a thumping victory and won 65 out of 75 seats in the UP Zila panchayat elections. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party was able to win only 6 seats at the polls. According to reports received from different districts, candidates belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party, Apna Dal (S), and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and independents filed their nomination papers.

While BJP has won 65 seats, its ally Apna Dal has won 2 seats. On the other hand, one seat has been won by Jansatta Dal of Pratapgarh which is an ally of Congress. One seat has been won by an independent candidate from Jaunpur. Bahubali Dhananjay Singh's wife has won it.

Chairpersons of 22 Zila panchayats out of a total of 75 in Uttar Pradesh (UP) were on Tuesday declared 'elected unopposed' by the state poll panel with the BJP claiming victory in 21 seats. The Samajwadi Party said the remaining one seat in the Etawah district was bagged by its candidate.

The districts where Zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.

The panchayat polls or those for district panchayat chiefs are not held on a party basis but candidates enjoy the tacit support of various parties. Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of Zila panchayats of various districts.

Samajwadi Party's workers stage protest

Following the BJP'w victory at the Zila panchayat elections, Samajwadi Party workers staged protests outside various collectorate offices in different districts of Uttar Pradesh as the party is claiming that rigging of elections has taken place. On Wednesday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of using fear and greed to grab the posts of chairpersons of the Zilla and kshetra panchayats. He also alleged that the BJP is using the administration in every district to register fake cases against SP candidates and threatening them, urging Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel to intervene in this regard.

'UP has shown trust in PM Modi and CM yogi Aditynanath': Shalabh Mani Tripathi

Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Advisor to UP CM, talking exclusively to Republic TV hailed the people of Uttar Pradesh and said, "People have made it clear what lies in their heart for the those who spread chaos and corruption in UP. It is a big victory for the BJP. This win of the Zila panchayat election is the win of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Those who have lost have nothing to say, therefore they will say many things (rigging of elction). The people of Uttar Pradesh have shown their faith in PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Many opposition leaders were saying that this is a semi-final, therefore the result of the semi-final is out and now the final (UP Elections) awaits."

Smriti Irani extends her greeting to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

As soon as the BJP registered a thumping victory at the UP Zila panchayat elections, BJP leader and women and child development minister Smriti Irani took to her Twitter handle and extended her greetings to CM Yogi Adityanath and stated that those who tried to bluff the people have been wiped out.

उत्तर प्रदेश पंचायत चुनावों में जनता ने गुमराह करने वालों का किया सफाया!



75 में से 67 सीटों पर भाजपा की जीत, भाजपा सरकार की नीतियों पर जनता के विश्वास का प्रतीक है।



इस ऐतिहासिक विजय के लिए CM @myogiadityanath जी, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष @swatantrabjp जी व सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को शुभकामनाएं। — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 3, 2021

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya on UP Zila panchayat polls win

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to his Twitter handle and hailed the government's developmental policies that helped the BJP to win the elections.

ज़िला पंचायत अध्यक्ष के चुनाव में संगठन कौशल और सरकार की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं के कारण मिली ऐतिहासिक विजय भाजपा परिवार के सभी सदस्यों को शुभकामनाएँ — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 3, 2021

(Image Credits: PTI/Representational Image)