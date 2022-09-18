BJP Takes A Dig At Arvind Kejriwal, Calls Him 'megalomaniac' & AAP 'kattar Beimaan'

Amid the Liquor Policy scam and the arrest of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra, on Sunday, launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government. Addressing a press conference, Patra remarked that Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal thinks that his "honesty certificate" is bigger than the Indian judiciary.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, the BJP leader said, "When elections are near in any state, Arvind Kejriwal does this drama. There is no need for a judiciary certificate if Kejriwal says that this person is honest then he is honest. If he says the person is corrupt then the person is corrupt. This is the certificate of Kejriwal."

'Delhi CM a megalomaniac,' says Patra

Sambit Patra added that when an election nears in a state, gimmicks of Kejriwal begin. "They say that the survey has come, predicting them as the winner. They say the government of Gujarat is scared. The same was being said in Himachal and Uttarakhand. I am surprised why he did not say Joe Biden is also afraid of AAP. Delhi CM a megalomaniac," said Patra.

Hitting out at the Delhi CM, the BJP leader said that Kejriwal thinks of himself as a 'God' after forming government in just two states. "There is a BJP government in 18 states, we say that we are servants, people are the God for us."

On Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested by Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch on Friday, Patra alleged that supporters of the Okhla MLA misbehaved with ACB officers when they conducted raids.

Patra said, "In the shortest time in history, if the maximum number of Ministers in any government had to resign due to corruption charges, then it is Arvind Kejriwal's party. AAP is not 'kattar imandaar' but 'kattar beimaan' (hardcore dishonest) and corrupt."

He also asked the Delhi Chief Minister to break his silence on the liquor gate sting released by BJP.

"Manish Sisodia had left the press conference midway when he was questioned about the sting. Because he had no answer," the BJP leader said.