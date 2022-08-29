BJP Takes A Dig At Congress Over CWC Internal Polls, Terms It 'fixed And Fabricated'

Launching a scathing attack on Congress over internal elections, BJP called the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls fixed and fabricated. BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla mocked the Congress’ decision to hold the organisational election on October 17 as a joke.

The development comes after dissident Congress leader Anand Sharma raised questions during the crucial CWC meeting on the preparation of the electoral roll for the AICC president elections.

Reacting to Congress’s internal crisis, BJP has now said that the Congress party's internal elections are 'a joke, they are fixed and fabricated, not free and fair'.

Congress is a 'Parivarik enterprise': Shehzad Poonawalla

Calling Congress a ‘Parivarik enterprise’, BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Congress party is no more a party but a family-centric enterprise. It is a family firm. Today, coordination that takes place in many sultanates, a selection is being passed off as elections.”

Taking a potshot at the Congress party’s claim of being the only party that holds internal polls, Poonawalla reiterated that the party is again going to bluff with its leaders and general people in the name of holding polls to elect its president.

'Congress' internal polls is a sham of an exercise'

Citing how a leader like Ghulam Nabi Azad and others have started deserting the party, Poonwalla said, “Many senior leaders have come out and shown how this is nothing but a sham of an exercise, an eyewash, a cosmetic exercise being done only to show that internal democracy exists. In reality, many senior leaders of the Congres party have shown that these so-called internal elections are not free and fair but are fake and fabricated.”

Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted how he was a ‘Bhukt Bhogi’ of the same system years ago before joining BJP. He said he had himself wanted to contest its organisational poll but was denied the chance as it would have exposed its system designed to give only one outcome.

“The fact of the matter is the Congress party lacks any sort of internal democracy and internal accountability and it continues to place ‘Parivaar above performance’. The entire election process of the Congress party has lesser credibility than the election process", he added.

'Congress is democracy and transparency mukt party'

Poonawalla alleged that the entire internal election process is unreal as selected delegates are placed by the Gandhi family to get the desired outcome.

Comparing Congress’ internal election with the North Korean dictatorship, Poonawalla said, “Handpicked yes men & chamchas are selected as delegates by first family & their retainers & they in turn vote for the first family. The party continues to be democracy mukt, transparency mukt, accountability mukt.”

Congress to hold elections for party president on Oct 17

After postponing Congress president elections by a few weeks due to the party's concentration on its "Bharat Jodo Yatra" campaign and certain state units not completing formalities for the polls in time, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Sunday approved the schedule to elect the party's president. The election for the party's chief post will be held on October 17 and the counting will be done on October 19.

A notification for elections will be issued on September 22. The filing of nominations for Congress president's election will be from September 24 to September 30.

Earlier, the Grand Old Party had announced the election of a new party president to be held between August 21 and September 20 of 2022.