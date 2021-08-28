BJP Takes A Jibe At Congress Over Infighting In Punjab & Chhattisgarh, Calls It 'strange'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Amit Malviya on Saturday termed the Congress infighting in Punjab and Chhattisgarh as a 'strange situation'. With a mocking tone, Malviya wrote about the Chattisgarh leadership claiming T S Singh Deo is not given what he was promised by Rahul Gandhi. The statement from the BJP leader came after Punjab Congress Party Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu issued a threat to the Congress High Command saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel recently said that no rotational formula will be applied in state leadership.

"And it is all playing out in full glory," tweeted Malviya with a smiling emoticon.

Strange situation in Congress. Navjot Singh Sidhu claims he is not being allowed to take decisions. It doesn’t stop there. Rahul Gandhi, who had promised Chattisgarh CMship to T S Singh Deo, is also not being allowed to keep his promise. And it is all playing out in full glory.😀 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 28, 2021

Congress infighting in Punjab

After months of controversy and meetings, the Congress High Command decided to promote Navjot Singh Sidhu as the state's party chief; however, the tussle has still not ended with Sidhu's ultimatum to the party leadership, him saying that he won't 'spare them' if they don't allow him to take decisions. "I have asked the High Command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades. However, if you don't let me take decisions, if you stop me from taking decisions... then I will not spare anyone," he said.

Chattisgarh Congress controversy

For the past several days, the Congress Party is facing a fresh jolt in Chhattisgarh with a tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health Minister TS Singh Deo. According to the ground reports from the state's political scoop, the Health Minister was at the edge of tenuring his resignation as there were speculations regarding the non-implementation of the 50-50 formula. When the Congress was elected to power in the 2017 Assembly Polls, there had been reports of a 50-50 formula where Baghel would vacate the CMO after 2.5 years of being in power. However, the party has time and again denied the formation of any such plan.

Reportedly, the Congress High Command has no intentions of changing the leadership and wants to continue with Bhupesh Baghel as the Chief Minister leaving the Health Minister in a furious state. CM Baghel recently met Rahul Gandhi and later assured the media that he is keeping his post. Reportedly, the meeting went on for three hours amid the fresh controversy.