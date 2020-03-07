The Debate
BJP Takes Aim At Uddhav On Ayodhya Visit; Raises Question On His Stand For Hindutva

Politics

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya has pierced the eyes of his former ally BJP, which took aim at him over Hindutva

BJP

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray's visited Ayodhya on Saturday. After Thackeray said during his visit on Saturday that he parted ways with BJP and not with the ideology of Hindutva, Maharashtra BJP trained its gun at the CM.

In a tweet, the state BJP unit posed three questions at Uddhav Thackeray over his claim that he has not abandoned Hindutva. "Tell us, if you say that you have not separated from Hindutva, 1) Why did you remain calm when the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was removed by the Madhya Pradesh government? 2) Why do you keep quiet when Congress insults (Veer) Savarkar? 3) Why give reservations to the Muslim community?"

Controversial removal of Shivaji bust

The party in its first question was referring to the alleged removal of a bust of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in an insensitive manner by the local authorities in MP's Chhindwara last month. The state is ruled by Congress, a coalition partner of Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The issue didn't get a solid response from Thackeray.

BJP has regularly trained guns at the Sena for ditching their Hindutva alliance and joining hands with secular, progressive parties like Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to form a coalition 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' government in Maharashtra. The saffron parties, in power between 2014-19, fell foul after the Assembly elections last year which led to a deadlock over power-sharing among the two in the state.

Ayodhya visit

CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reached Ayodhya on completing 100 days of Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Thackeray declared that his personal trust would donate Rs.1 crore towards the construction of the Ram temple. Moreover, he revealed that the Maharashtra government would build ‘Maharashtra Bhavan’ in Ayodhya to take care of the devotees from his state. He urged UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allocate a piece of land in this regard.

