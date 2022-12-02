BJP Takes 'Amar, Akbar, Anthony' Jibe At Rahul Gandhi; Slams 'fancy Dress' In Bharat Jodo

'Every day a new drama, a new fashion show,' said the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, mocking the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday. Taking to Twitter, the BJP president of the unit, K Annamalai shared the 'day-to-day details' of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the pan-India padayatra.

The itinerary from September 8-10, when the padayatra was in Tamil Nadu, highlighted the Wayanad MP's visit to the St. Xavier's Church, Scott Christian College, Puliyoorkuruchi Church, Mettukadai Mosque.

"In Bharat Jodo Yatra, we are seeing Shri. Rahul Gandhi as Amar on one day, Akbar second day & Anthony third day. If somebody thinks this is secular, they very well know they are fooling themselves," wrote Annamalai, alleging that this was 'appeasement of the highest level and practiced without any learning since 1947'.

'Beliefs change depending on electoral maths'

Annamalai's tweet came after Amit Malviya, the Information and Technology department head of the BJP, highlighted how when in Kerala or Tamil Nadu, the Parliamentarian 'never bothered to visit a single Hindu temple'. 'Visited minority religious places though. His beliefs change depending on electoral maths…' Malviya wrote.

The 3,570 km and 150-day-long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.