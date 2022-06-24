BJP Takes Dig At JDU For Seeking Review Of Agnipath Scheme; Nitish Kumar's Party Hits Back

In a fresh divide within NDA in Bihar, BJP ridiculed JDU for seeking a review of the Agnipath scheme over the delay of the academic sessions at state universities. Speaking at an event on Thursday, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal asserted that JDU should first ensure that students in the state are able to graduate on time considering that it handles the Education portfolio. On the other hand, he highlighted the benefits of the Agnipath scheme for the youngsters listing the avenues for pursuing higher education.

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal remarked, "I feel like laughing when JDU leaders call for a rethink of the Agnipath scheme. The education department is with JDU. They should ensure that people graduate in three years. Today, a 2019-batch boy gave the second-year exam. Whereas in the Agniveer scheme, a boy gets Army training by the age of 22. If he is 10th pass, he will get a 12th class certificate. If he is a 12th pass, he will get a graduation degree only after passing in two subjects."

Maintaining that the Governor who is the Chancellor of the state is responsible for university-related matters, JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said, "Are those people who are raising this question raising a question over Chancellor or its office? Are they raising questions about the intentions of the Centre which appoints him (Governor)? The person who is raising this question should respond to this."

The Agnipath scheme

Amid a freeze on recruitment rallies for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme called 'Agnipath' on June 14. Under the aegis of this scheme, 46,000 youths aged between 17.5-21 years would be recruited into the Armed Forces in 2022 for a period of 4 years. This is being touted as a major defence policy reform as only 25% of these Agniveers would be selected for enrollment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres. Apart from an attractive monthly salary, they will be given a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package of Rs.11 lakh at the end of their 4-year stint.

However, the Centre's announcement was followed by pan-India protests which witnessed vandalism, torching of railway trains, stone-pelting and attacks on police personnel. In the first attempt to assuage the protesters, the government increased the upper age limit for the recruitment via the Agnipath scheme to 23 years. Thereafter, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a 10% reservation for Agniveers in Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. Similarly, the Defence Ministry cleared a proposal to reserve 10% of posts for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings.