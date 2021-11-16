BJP Takes Dig At SP Politics Over Purvanchal Expressway; 'Akhilesh Can Claim He Built UP'

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi gave a blistering response to the Samajwadi Party, which has claimed credit for the newly-constructed Purvanchal expressway.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, the Opposition SP has claimed that the project was the Akhilesh Yadav government's idea and was only being realised by the Yogi Adityanath government. Welcoming the new highway, SP workers on Tuesday, cycled on the expressway and showered flowers on it. Performing a symbolic 'inaugural', SP workers cycled at various points of the expressway throwing open the project.

All of this took place hours before PM Modi's landing in Sultanpur, where he will officially inaugurate the Purvanchal expressway and dedicate it to the nation on Tuesday.

फ़ीता आया लखनऊ से और नयी दिल्ली से कैंची आई

सपा के काम का श्रेय लेने को मची है ‘खिचम-खिंचाई’



आशा है अब तक अकेले में बैठकर लखनऊवालों ने ‘समाजवादी पूर्वांचल एक्सप्रेसवे’ की लंबाई का आँकड़ा रट लिया होगा।



सपा ‘बहुरंगी पुष्पवर्षा’ से इसका उद्घाटन करके एकरंगी सोचवालों को जवाब देगी। pic.twitter.com/AeHDiJYTuH — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) November 16, 2021

Reacting to the political faceoff, Naqvi said, Akhilesh may claim that the whole UP is built by him, but that does not make it the truth.

Taking a dig at the former chief minister, the BJP leader said, "Akhilesh Yadav should have said that the entire land of UP was built by his family. People have been living in UP by the grace of his family. This has become a fashion. Yadav has contracted this disease from Congress. Earlier, the Gandhi family used to say that the whole universe has been formed by Nehru; roads around the world have been built by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi has given everything to the country. According to them, the people had no contribution to the country. These kinds of misunderstandings are harmful."

Akhilesh Yadav claims credit for infrastructural developments in UP

Akhilesh Yadav has often complained that most of the central universities, hospitals, and highways that were being constructed under the Yogi regime were started by his government and approved by the UPA govt. He has also accused BJP of plagiarising its 2017 campaign song 'Kam Bolta hai', claiming that Yogi Adityanath's campaign song 'Cha Gayi re' was a dead ringer of the SP song.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has landed at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district on Purvanchal Expressway at the venue's airfield in a C-130 Hercules plane. He will also watch an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip built on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to facilitate landing and take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in the event of an emergency.

Image: PTI/Twitter