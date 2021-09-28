BJP Takes Jibe At Congress As Navjot Sidhu Resigns, Says ‘leadership Totally Under Dark'

On Tuesday, Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. Sidhu, who was pipped to be Congress' Chief Minister face for Punjab, took to his verified Twitter handle and wrote. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise." He also stated that he will continue to work in the Punjab Congress. Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra has reacted as Sidhu resigned from his post.

BJP reacts as Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Taking to the social media site, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra reacted to Sidhu's reaction and said 'Before students could come, the master has left.' BJP's Gaurav Bhatia also tweeted, "ला रहे थे पार्टी में टुकड़े टुकड़े वालों को खुद के ही टुकड़े टुकड़े हो गए ठोको थाली '#NavjotSinghSidhu' (Were bringing the pieces to the party broke itself into pieces. Tap plate)."

Reacting to Sidhu's resignation, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said to the media that the "leadership is totally under dark." He added that "Congress is now adding 'tukde tukde gang." "Congress is finished now," MA Naqvi concluded.

Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Sidhu's resignation comes on the same day as former CM Captain Amarinder Singh headed to Delhi. This major development also came several days after his fellow Congress member Charanjit Singh Channi was sworn in as Punjab CM.

Ex-CM Capt Amarinder Singh has jetted off to Delhi from Chandigarh to allegedly meet Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar this evening. Later, Capt Singh's media adviser Raveen Thukral clarified that Singh was on a 'personal visit' and was to meet a few friends and will also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM.

