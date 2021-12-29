BJP Takes On Congress Over Malegaon Blast Case, Calls Out Latter's 'plot' To Defame Hindus

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday attacked Congress over the revelation by the witness' in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Claiming that the grand old party supported terrorism, senior BJP leader Sunil Deodhar said that it is not surprising that national agencies were used to malign Hindu outfits. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that the main goal of Congress was to defame Hindus.

Speaking exclusively to Republic media Network, Deodhar said, "I was regularly exposing Congress' support to terror organisations. It was not surprising for me that time that national agencies were used to malign Hindu outfits. This is absolutely uncalled for and condemnable."

"No Hindu can ever be a terrorist. A Hindu mother never teaches terrorism. This cannot be tolerated. They should apologise," he said.

BJP spokesperson Samit Patra also accused Congress of an anti-Hindu plot. "You can see the hate Congress has for Hindus. The conspiracy is so big that, even after years, layer after layer it is exposing. They can go to any extent to defame saffron. They will tell lies by torturing people. There is no doubt that Congress Party from the start is insulting Hindus."

Patra said that in 2010 Rahul Gandhi had told the Ambassador of America that Hindu terrorists are more dangerous. "The word saffron terrorist is also founded by Congress. "The goal of Congress party is to target Hindus," the BJP leader said.

Malegaon blast witness claims ATS forced him to take names of Adityanath, RSS leaders

In a shocking twist in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, a witness on Tuesday claimed in a special NIA court that he was harassed by Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad) to take names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and four RSS leaders Indresh Kumar, Deodharji, Kakaji and Swami Aseemanand.

When the ATS probed the 2008 Malegaon blast case, ex-Mumbai police commissioner Param Singh was its additional commissioner. The witness also claimed that no statement was recorded by the ATS.

After deposition, the NIA court declared the witness hostile for making allegations against the Maharashtra ATS. Till now, 220 witnesses have been examined, of which, 15 have turned hostile.