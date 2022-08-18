BJP Takes Out Rallies Protesting 'corruption' In Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday took out rallies in various parts of West Bengal protesting "corruption" in the state and asserted that the day is not far when the top brass of the TMC will be behind the bars.

Leading a protest march in Bolpur in Birbhum district, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the "corrupt" TMC government has "looted" the state to fill its coffers.

"West Bengal is presently witnessing the most corrupt government since Independence. The day is not far away when the entire top brass of the ruling party will be behind the bars. The chief minister as the head of the government must step down immediately," Majumdar said.

Protest rallies were also brought out in Medinipur, Bardhaman and Cooch Behar among other places as part of BJP's ongoing statewide agitation 'Chor Dhoro Jail Bhoro' (thieves should be arrested and put in jails) programme.

Senior state minister Partha Chatterjee has been arrested in the SSC scam, while TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has also been arrested in a cattle smuggling case. Chatterjee, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on July 23 in the school jobs scam, was stripped of his cabinet portfolios and party posts within five days of his arrest.

While Chatterjee is in judicial custody, Mondal is in 10-day CBI custody.

Reacting to the cropping up of Mondal's daughter's name in the case, Majumdar said, "The sons and daughters of TMC leaders are suffering because of their parents' sins. I urge the children of TMC leaders to declare their assets before central agencies so that they don't have to suffer because of their parents' sins." At a press conference, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan alleged that the TMC government has maligned the rich culture and heritage of the state.

"West Bengal is known for its rich culture and heritage. But the TMC government has maligned it by corruption," he said.

TMC alleged that the BJP was trying to tarnish the image of the ruling party in West Bengal by levelling baseless allegations.

"We have made it very clear that we won't compromise on corruption or other wrongdoings but the BJP is trying to malign our party by levelling baseless allegations. My only advice to them is that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others," he said.