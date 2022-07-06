BJP Takes Out Rally In Protest Of Mahua Moitra's Remark On Kaali; Calls TMC 'anti-Hindu'

Against Trinamool Congress' Mahua Moitra's remarks against 'Kaali', the Bharatiya Janata Party took out a massive rally in West Bengal on Wednesday. Leading the rally, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded that strict action be taken against the Parliamentarian, warning that otherwise, on Saturday, the day of the Hindu Goddess, all Sanatan Dharm people will gather at Kaali temples and 'pray to Maa Kaali and against the TMC leader'.

The row began when after Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai released a poster of her film - Kaali. In the poster, the Hindu Goddess can be seen smoking. When the TMC leader, belonging to West Bengal, was asked to comment on the poster, she said, "Kali to me is a meat-eating... alcohol accepting Goddess. To me, that is Kaali."

After facing backlash, she took to her official Twitter handle and stated that she did not back any poster. She suggested those criticising her to visit Tarapith and see what offerings are made to the Goddess. “To all you sanghis — lying will NOT make you better Hindus. I NEVER backed any film or poster or mention the word smoking. Suggest you visit my Maa Kali in Tarapith to see what food & drink is offered as bhog. Joy Ma Tara,” she tweeted.

'TMC is an anti-Hindu party'

"TMC is an anti-Hindu party, that indulges in the politics of appeasement," said Adhikari as numerous members of the party filed complaints against Moitra in the state. Reacting to the complaints, the MP said, "Bring it on BJP! Am a Kali worshipper. I am not afraid of anything. Not your ignoramuses. Not your goons. Not your police. And most certainly not your trolls. Truth doesn’t need backup forces."

TMC distances itself from Moitra

Meanwhile, TMC has distanced itself from the comments of Moitra, saying it does not endorse any such opinion. "The statement made by Mahua Moitra is her personal opinion. The party does not endorse such an opinion or statement. TMC has already condemned the way the statement was made. At the same time, the party feels the way goddess Maa Kali is depicted in a poster outside India smoking a cigarette is deplorable," said party leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray in a press briefing.