BJP Takes Swipe At Arvind Kejriwal Over 'fraud Case' Remark On Satyendar Jain's Arrest

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, on Tuesday, slammed Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for terming Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest 'completely fraud and politically motivated'. The statement comes after Kejriwal, earlier in the day, said that AAP neither tolerates nor indulges in corruption and that they have a 'very honest government'.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "When AAP's corruption is caught, they say their corruption is good... 'You see our corruption, Delhi is benefitted from it'. However, it is important to remind Arvind Kejriwal that before the recently concluded Punjab assembly elections, he had given a statement and had also tweeted through AAP's official handle that 'Modi govt is planning to arrest our Minister Satyendar Jain'. In the end, he wrote, 'We won't cry like Channi'."

BJP quips, when independent agencies carry out probe, why is AAP concerned?

"We would like to ask when ED, an independent agency, carries its own investigation, why do you cry? If you believe that the case is politically motivated, please tell us why the case was going on since so long? Why didn't you get any relief from the court or why was it not wrapped up?"

"Check Bhaganlal's case, the Supreme Court said politically motivated is a valid ground to quash the proceedings. If Jain was so honest about the clean government, why didn't he go to ED? He didn't go because the allegations levelled against him are very serious. Using four companies, he earned Rs 4.81 crore, which he used for his own profit. Last month, Rs 4.81 crore worth of properties was confiscated, which court did he go to in order to get relief on this? When you are not honest, you won't have the self-confidence that you go follow the law and order," he added.

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls Jain's arrest 'Fraud & politically Motivated'

Speaking about Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest to the media, the AAP supremo said, "This is a fake case. Our party is extremely clean. We don't tolerate corruption in Punjab; there was just audio of a Minister. If we wanted, we could have saved him, but we removed him. Similarly, I had also removed a Minister in Delhi. We don't wait for agencies to take action. However, agencies also act in the wrong ways. Satyendar Jain is being pushed into the case. This false case won't last. I would have taken action if this case had anything, but it has nothing in it."

"I have personally studied this (Jain's arrest by ED) case, it is completely fraud. We neither tolerate corruption nor do we indulge in corruption. We have a very honest government. He has been targeted because of political reasons. We have faith in our judiciary," he added.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain arrested

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, on Monday, was taken into custody by ED in a money laundering case. The development came after last month, ED attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by the Minister. Jain is set to be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court today. The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR that was registered by the CBI against Jain and others in the year 2017 under the provisions of Section 109 of IPC and Sections 13(2) and 13(1) (e) of Prevention of Corruption Act.