BJP Takes Swipe At Kejriwal Govt; 'Delhi Model Best In India, But No Funds For Teachers?'

The Arvind Kejriwal government, which touts the Delhi education model as the best in the country, has fallen short of funds to pay the salaries of teachers and professors.

According to reports, the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) college has reduced its operating hours to cut down costs amid the lack of funds from the Delhi government. The DDU has implemented a five-day weekly timetable to save electricity and operational costs allegedly due to the Delhi government's delay in releasing electrical and maintenance grants.

In addition to this, the teachers and professors are also suffering pay cuts for the last 2 months. This has prompted them to stage protests against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Besides DDU, all 12 colleges under Delhi University have reportedly not received grants from the government.

Hitting out at the AAP government, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's revadis come at a huge cost to the people as he is unable to pay the salaries of teachers.

"There are no free lunches. as professors of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College are discovering… Delhi Govt doesn’t have funds to pay their full salaries. What will happen to their EMIs, children’s fees, parents’ medicines? Will Kejriwal pay?" tweeted BJP's Amit Malviya.

'Govt schools worse than junkyards': Kejriwal in letter to PM Modi

Ironically, Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday alleging that more than 80 percent of government schools in the country are "worse than junkyards." He termed the PM's decision to modernise 14,500 schools "a drop of water in the ocean" and pushed for a plan to upgrade all 10 lakh government schools in the country.

"In India, daily 27 crore students go to school daily, out of which 18 crore students go to government schools. The condition of 80 percent of government schools is worse than a junkyard. If we are giving such education to crores of our children, imagine how the country will be developed," Kejriwal said in his letter written in Hindi.

"India cannot become the number one country in the world without ensuring free quality education for every child," Kejriwal had said.