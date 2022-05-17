'BJP Targeting & Weakening Opposition': Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Defends Chidambaram

Congress senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed BJP as CBI conducted raids at Karti Chidambaram's premises who is the son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Defending Chidambaram, he stated that he is a good lawyer and is being targeted. He said that BJP is deliberately trying to raid Congress members in order to weaken the opposition. Kharge stated that the saffron party is trying their best to impose their ideology and those who do not agree with them are being politically targeted and financially harassed. BJP is trying to bring autocracy in this country by harassing the opposition.

'BJP is targeting Congress': Mallikarjun Kharge

"BJP is playing vendetta politics. They are trying to weaken Congress by raiding its members. Chidambaram is a good lawyer & economist. BJP is deliberately attacking Chidambaram and this is the effect of speeches, and debates he participates in. People vocal in Congress are being targeted. They want to bring an autocratic regime," said Kharge

Congress leader further stated that BJP is following the RSS ideology. He said, "One should be free in a democracy. You can win people by influencing or harassing them but you can't win their hards or destroy their ideologies. The opposition should not be harassed. In our Nav Sankalp conference that was held in Udaipur, we have put forward these issues like- BJP is targeting the opposition, and dividing the nation in the name of religion. One cannot succeed by harassing the opposition," said Kharge.

Kharge also talked about the Hegdewar's speech and asked, "What did RSS do to get a mention in history? Did they fight for independence? Work for the economy? It was all Nehru & Gandhi. They didn't go to jail nor were they hung, they did not try to do any work for national prosperity". The remark came after RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's speech has been added to the academic book by the Textbook Revision Committee in the Kannada language textbook for class 10th.

CBI heat on Karti Chidambaram

On Tuesday morning, the CBI raided premises linked with senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in connection with a fresh case registered by the central agency against his son Karti. At present, searches are underway at 10 locations across the country including Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, Odisha and Punjab. As per sources, the CBI suspects Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram of facilitating visas of 250 Chinese nationals after receiving a bribe of Rs. 50 lakh. This new case is believed to be an off-shoot of an ongoing probe.

Karti Chidambaram has been under the scanner of agencies in a number of cases. He was arrested by the CBI in the INX media case on February 28, 2018 and was granted bail in March that year. Basically, the CBI registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for foreign funds of Rs.305 crore during P Chidambaram’s tenure as Finance Minister. According to the CBI, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea, who were the owners and founders of INX Media had swung a deal in their favour to secure the FIPB clearance.

Indrani Mukerjea has alleged that money had exchanged hands, benefiting one of Karti Chidambaram’s companies in lieu of the FIPB approval. His father also spent over 100 days in custody in an money laundering case registered by the ED based on CBI's FIR. In March earlier this year, the Chidambaram father-son duo were granted regular bail in corruption and money laundering cases relating to the Aircel Maxis scam.

