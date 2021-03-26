BJP Targets 100 Seats In Assam Polls; 'no Chance Of Minority Seats,' Says Himanta Sarma

In the final days of hectic campaigning for the first phase of Assam assembly elections that begins on March 27, BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma has been holding nonstop rallies in the last few weeks, overshadowing all politicians across party lines in the state. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Sarma decoded BJP's future plans and expectations from the upcoming polls.

Noting some of the key welfare schemes launched by the state government, the Assam Minister said, "Under our welfare scheme Orunodoi, we are transferring a definite sum of amount every month to 22 lakh women who are in a disadvantageous position. These are some of the game-changers. Apart from that, the government has done exceptionally well in the expansion of national highways, railways, internal roads, medical and engineering colleges. We have brought a new development in Assam in the last 5 years."

'No chance of minority seats'

A hardliner Sarma was blunt about the BJP's chances of being unable to garner enough votes from the minority communities. "We will not get any seats in constituencies where minorities are in majority. I am sure about that," he said.

Himanta Sarma also predicted a marginal increase in BJP's number of seats in the first phase. "In the next two phases I hope we maintain the same momentum. Our target is 100 seats and we are sure to overtake the previous number of 86 seats," he added.

The high-pitched campaign for the first phase of the poll in Assam in 47 assembly constituencies slated for March 27 came to an end on Thursday evening. nThe poll on Saturday will decide the fate of 247 candidates.