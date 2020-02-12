BJP Targets Bounce-back After Delhi Rout, Will Mobilise 'Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam' Campaign

Hours after the BJP faced a stunning defeat in Delhi elections, all Union ministers received a letter from their Cabinet colleague and senior party leader Prakash Javadekar asking them to design a campaign to highlight the welfare work done by their respective ministries. The information and broadcasting minister shot off the letter on Tuesday evening, asking all his ministerial colleagues to inform people about their ministry's "public welfare work" through television, newspapers, outdoor and digital mediums between February 15 and March 31.

The one-and-a-half-month-long campaign should be themed "Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam", the letter stated. Javadekar urged the ministers to issue immediate directives to officials in this connection.

The BJP lost decisively to the Aam Aadmi Party in the Delhi Assembly election, winning only eights seats to AAP''s 62. The saffron party came under severe criticism from the Opposition for allegedly running a polarised and shrill campaign targeting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Shaheen Bagh protest against the amended citizenship law. The BJP, however, said it also highlighted Centre''s work during the poll campaign. Several opposition parties have termed AAP''s victory as a win for its welfare and development work.

Delhi elections result

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly polls with 62 seats, five less than in 2015, as per the final results announced by the Election Commission on Tuesday night. While BJP secured victory in the remaining eight constituencies in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, up from three in 2015, Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The victory of the AAP ensured a hat-trick for Arvind Kejriwal in the office of Delhi Chief Minister.

