BJP Calls Out Cong Hypocrisy Over CAA, Posts Video Of Manmohan Singh's Speech From 2003

Amid protests by the Opposition, especially the Congress over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP on Thursday released archive footage of Rajya Sabha proceedings in 2003, where former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is seen to be making an appeal to grant citizenship to minorities facing persecution in countries like Bangladesh. In his speech, Manmohan Singh had advocated a "most liberal" approach to grant citizenship to minorities from neighbouring countries.

In the video, the former PM is heard saying, "After the partition of our country, minorities in countries like Bangladesh have faced persecution. And it is our moral obligation that if circumstances force people - these unfortunate people - to seek refuge in our country, our approach to granting citizenship to these unfortunate persons should be most liberal." He added, "I sincerely hope that the honourable deputy Home Minister will bear this in mind in charting out the future course of action with regard to the citizenship act."

The clip is from a debate on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2003

As Singh, who was the Prime Minister between 2004-14, finished his speech, then Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Najma Heptullah is heard telling L K Advani, the then Deputy Prime Minister, that minorities in Pakistan were also suffering and they too should be taken care of. Advani acknowledged the issue and said he fully endorsed what the leader of the opposition (Singh) said. The clip is from a debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which was brought by then Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government. Many of the Congress leaders have been going all out on the issue objecting to the CAA,2019 calling it "unconstitutional" and demanding that it should be nullified.

BJP hits back at Congress

Reacting to the video, BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya speaking to Republic TV said that the Congress and the Left had earlier backed the Citizenship Law in 2003 and 2012 respectively. He said, "The Congress and the Left are using their student unions and its protests affiliated groups to create trouble because they want to foment law and order situation, they want to ensure that the country regresses back on identity issues. It is very disappointing. Questions must be asked to the Congress party." BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy also slammed the hypocrisy of the Congress party. He said, "I spoke about the same thing in the Rajya Sabha while speaking about the amendment. They( Congress) did not answer. When Manmohan Singh became the Prime Minister, he stopped speaking about it."

In 2003, speaking in Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh, then Leader of Opposition, asked for a liberal approach to granting citizenship to minorities, who are facing persecution, in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Pakistan. Citizenship Amendment Act does just that... pic.twitter.com/2jIMLX4L94 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 19, 2019

The law offers citizenship to Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants who fled their home countries to escape religious persecution. It covers six minority religious groups, but not Islamic ones. The government has pointed out that the law won't take citizenship away from Indians, denied the charge that it is anti-Muslim, and promised to protect locals' rights in the Northeast, where there are fears of a threat to their social and cultural identity.

