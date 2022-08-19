'Day Case Was Handed To CBI...': Why Anurag Thakur Is Calling Sisodia 'Excuse Minister'

BJP lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence on Friday morning. The searches are conducted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy.

'Excise Minister has become excuse minister': Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia over the corruption in liquor policy and said that the “excise minister has become excuse minister.”. He also asked Kejriwal to stop fooling people. He said, "No matter how hard a corrupt person tries to prove himself innocent, he will still remain corrupt. This is not the first case of corruption by AAP. The topic is corruption in liquor and the minister involved is Manish Sisodia Ji."

"The day case was handed over to CBI, that same day liquor policy taken back. If there was no corruption in the liquor policy why was it withdrawn? There has been huge corruption in the liquor stores in Delhi which has now exposed Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal tweeted about education due to the horror of CBI enquiry, this is not about Siksha (education), its about Sharab (liquor) corruption". "They should stop treating people as fools, & should stop addressing the people of the country. Delhi CM did not even suspend Satyendar Jain when he went to jail. They are the ones who used to speak about fighting against corruption, and never entering politics but they did both and now the real face of AAP and Manish Sisodia has been exposed".

BJP lambasts AAP amid CBI raids at Dy CM Manish Sisodia's house in Excise Policy Case

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma claimed it was a big liquor policy scam worth 500-1000 crore. 6% commission used to go to the AAP government in cash. Manish Sisodia can't escape now. CBI have evidence and was doing its inquiry for the last 2-3 months.

"This is a big nexus and a huge scam as raids are also happening in Telangana and many people are involved. Everything will come out in front of people when they will go to court and they will tell us that we have done good work in the education sector. When raids are happening in connection with the liquor policy scams, they are talking about education & health. They can't mislead now, when the proof will come out, they will have no answer at that time. If Manish Sisodia will go to jail it will be like a corrupt minister getting arrested."

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "first whatever CBI is doing it is as per the mandate of law. The last time when Satyendar Jain was arrested, CM Kejriwal called him a 'hardcore Honest man'. The court said that he has a criminal background and was involved in money laundering, is the court also doing vindictive politics?"

"The chief secretary has submitted a report to Delhi L-G scam Vinai Kumar Saxena that there was a huge liquor. Arvind Kejriwal is indulging in what I call ABCD- Advertising, Bharashtachaar, Cover of Corruption and Deviation. Please Kejriwal stop your victimhood and answer the question of why Satyendar Jain is still in jail. why is he not being sacked, and why he is receiving VVIP treatment despite the court's order? There was corruption that' is why they went back to the old policy. Should the central agencies not do its job? This kind of deviation and diversion is the SoP, we have seen during Rahul and Sonia Gandhi's time. They want to escape the accountability", said Poonawala.

BJP spokesperson RP Singh said "AAP is playing the victim card and not answering the real questions. As far as New York Times post is concerned, we know there are PR exercises being done. Just by painting the schools doesn't mean you have changed the model of the education system, there are schools without principals, and more than 1 lakh children drop out after every year. This is all a build-up done by AAP to hide the excise corruption".

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted and raised the question that if the policy was fine, why was it reversed immediately after the inquiry was ordered?

Delhi Govt’s new excise policy was arbitrary, caused huge loss to the exchequer. If the policy was fine, why was it reversed immediately after inquiry was ordered? Arvind Kejriwal had given honesty certificate to Satyendra Jain also. He still remains in jail. Sisodia too will go. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 19, 2022

(Image: PTI)