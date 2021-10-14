BJP Taunts DK Shivakumar Over Cut-money Video; Asks 'Why Suspend Saleem For Saying Truth?'

In a bizarre taunt at Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar, BJP on Wednesday, alleged that the grand old party was targetting only the minority - referring to media coordinator Saleem's suspension. Furthermore, it dared Congress to action against Ugrappa - terming him as the 'protagonist in Siddaramaiah's drama'. BJP state chief Nalin Kateel thanked the Congress leaders for speaking the truth about DKS. Two Congress leaders were caught on tape gossiping about DKS and his alleged 'cut-money' scandal.

BJP: 'Why suspend Saleem?'

ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಪಕ್ಷದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದು, ಕೆಪಿಸಿಸಿ ಕಚೇರಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಕುಳಿತು ಸತ್ಯ ಹೇಳಿರುವ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮುಖಂಡರಿಗೆ ಧನ್ಯವಾದಗಳು.

ನಿಮ್ಮ ಮಾತುಗಳನ್ನು ಜನರಿಗೆ ತಲುಪಿಸಿರುವ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮಗಳಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆ. — Nalinkumar Kateel (@nalinkateel) October 13, 2021

DKS cut money video

On Wednesday, a video accessed by Republic TV, showed the party’s former MP VS Ugrappa and media coordinator Saleem were seen raising serious corruption allegations against KPCC president DK Shivakumar. Saleem is heard alleging that DKS has upped the percentage of 'cut-money' to 12%, adding that even DKS' aide earned Rs 50-100 crore. Saleem also compared senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar saying that while the former was 'powerful', the latter acted like a 'drunkard.'

In the video which went viral, Saleem is seen whispering into the ear of Ugrappa, "It was 6-8% before. But after DK Shivakumar came, he made it 12%. It's all DK adjustment... If dug up deeper, it will reach him (Shivakumar). You don't know sir, his aide has made around 50-100 crore. Imagine if Mulgund has this, then how much DK has." Ugrappa was heard saying that the party has failed to bounce back under Shivakumar's leadership.

After the video went viral, on Wednesday, the KPCC disciplinary committee of the party suspended Saleem for six years and sought a response from Ugrappa. Reacting to the video, DKS said, "The statements which were made were neither connected to the party nor me. Everyone should be accountable and disciplined. My disciplinary committee has expelled Saleem and notice has been issued (to Ugrappa)." After being pulled up by the party leadership, Ugrappa took a u-turn saying that he has known Shivakumar for 3 to 4 decades and he is a 'committed politician working towards the betterment of Karnataka.'

This video is the latest amid the growing hostility between ex-CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DKS. Recently, DKS has been seen taking the forefront in the state Congress' election campaign, eyeing to be the party's CM face. This has miffed ex-CM Siddaramaiah, who holds major sway in the Kuruba community. While both leaders have denied eyeing the CM post, Rahul Gandhi met both leaders seperately to smooth the tension.