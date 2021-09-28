BJP Taunts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra As Sidhu Resigns, Asks Her To Go To Punjab Instead Of UP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday took a swipe at senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her visit to Uttar Pradesh (UP) amid a fresh political crisis in Punjab.

"Priyanka Vadra Ji, you have come to UP at the wrong time. It was time to go to Punjab. Should a ticket for Punjab be arranged?" the UP faction of the BJP maintained.

प्रियंका वाड्रा जी,



आप गलत टाइम पर यूपी आ गयी हैं। ये टाइम तो पंजाब जाने का था। पंजाब का टिकट बुक कर दें? @priyankagandhi — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) September 28, 2021

UP BJP taunts Congress over Punjab crisis

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi leaving the party in fresh crisis just months ahead of the legislative assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year. Following the path of Sidhu, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by newly inducted CM Charanjit Singh Channi, too stepped down from her post, expressing her solidarity with the former President of the PCC.

The Congres General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra marked her presence in UP on Monday. She is on a five-day visit to the state where she is set to discuss the party's readiness for the next year's assembly elections in the state. This is Gandhi's second visit to the state this month.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lambasts Yogi government

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been critical of the Yogi Adityanath government's performance on a number of fronts. She had recently stated that people will change the government and the Chief Minister in the next assembly polls.

"The UP government should have answered people's questions during its four-and-a-half years in power, but it continues to spread "lies, lies, and only lies," Gandhi had said.

Her remark came in line with Yogi Adityanath's claim that "the state witnessed no riots because the governance had changed completely from the past, giving welfare programmes directly to those who deserved them."

Responding to the Yogi's statement, Gandhi questioned, "The UP government should have answered the questions of the public after 4.5 years, but no. Then lies, lies and only lies — On giving jobs to lakhs of vacant posts and making pending recruitments. In giving the price of sugarcane, wheat, paddy, potato to the farmer reducing electricity prices in curbing inflation UP government failed."

