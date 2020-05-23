BJP Hits Out At Sanjay Raut's 'bow' To Maha Guv; Sena MP Says MVA Govt 'running Fine'

Taking a dig at its former saffron ally - Shiv Sena, BJP Maharashtra, on Saturday, said that Sena had to 'bow down' when confronted by the governor. BJP opined on the Sena's newfound 'respect' for Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari after the 'Saamana' editor and Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut met with Koshyari. In the photo shared by Raut, he is seen bowing low with folded hands in front of Koshyari.

Mumbai local trains resume services for essential railway employees after 2-month hiatus

BJP taunts Sena's 'bow'

BJP launches 'Save Maharashtra' movement against Maha Vikas Aghadi's tackling of Covid

Raut meets Koshyari

Raut had shared a photo of his recent meeting with Koshyari at his residence, amid the state's Coronavirus battle. He stated that he assured the governor that MVA government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray is running fine. Raut has often been very critical of Koshyari, alleging that the governor was biased towards BJP and has criticised Koshyari's delay in nominating Thackeray to the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Well ! @BSKoshyari is elder to me so this namaskar , otherwise we had good interaction , I told him not to worry, our MVA government under leadership of @officeofUT is running fine pic.twitter.com/ILPeFzlQ4q — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) May 23, 2020

COVID-19: Maharashtra CM, NCP chief meet to discuss situation

BJP launches 'Save Maharashtra' rally

On Tuesday, the BJP launched a 'Save Maharashtra' movement against the Maha Vikas Aghadi for their tackling of COVID-19. Condemning the Maha Vikas Aghadi's tackling of the crisis, the BJP decided that in order to "wake the Maharashtra government from their sleep", the party's public representative, office bearers submitted a memorandum to the Collector and Tehsil of the district. On May 22, BJP party leaders and workers stood outside their houses and BJP offices with placards condemning the state government's failure in mitigating the situation.

1,671 Maharashtra police personnel infected by COVID-19, 18 dead so far

BJP-Sena fight

The 35-year old Shiv Sena-BJP 'Mahayuti' alliance ran into trouble when the Shiv Sena reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula and BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula reportedly offering 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too ; this has been refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM'. With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress and Thackeray was sworn-in as the first Thackeray CM on November 27, to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.