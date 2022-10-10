BJP Tears Into AAP Gujarat Chief For Shocker Against PM Modi; 'reflects Party's Mindset'

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia was heard hurling abuses against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a 50-second-long video, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, October 10, lambasted the Arvind Kejriwal-led party for the derogatory language.

Addressing the media, the saffron party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra fumed over the incident and stated, "The kind of language used by the Aam Aadmi Party for the honourable Prime Minister, it becomes clear what kind of party Aam Aadmi Party is. It reveals what kind of intention they have."

Escalating his attack on the AAP Gujarat president, he added, "Gopal Italia, who is the president of AAP's Gujarat. Many times in a video, he uses abusive language for the Prime Minister. This reflects the mindset of the Aam Aadmi Party."

Drawing a comparison between Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar and Kejriwal, Patra further said, "Today it will not be wrong to say that there is no difference between Mani Shankar Aiyar and Arvind Kejriwal. The level of language of both, the way of doing politics of both is same. The result of Mani Shankar Aiyar's language was that the Congress was completely destroyed in Gujarat. Everyone has seen the condition of Congress in the entire country. Arvind Kejriwal is using the exact same language today."

Gujarat AAP Chief Hurls Abuse At PM Modi

On Sunday, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia called Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'neech' and was seen using other expletive references in a 50-second long video shared by BJP leader Amit Malviya. Italia's barb came at a time when PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth Rs 3,900 crore at Modhera village in Gujarat's Mehsana district. He also declared Modhera as India's first 24x7 solar-powered village.

In the shocking video accessed, Italia can be heard saying, "PM Modi you are a neech person. I want to know from you all if any Prime Minister in the past has done this type of drama before elections. This neech type of person is doing a roadshow."

BJP slammed Arvind Kejriwal's party for playing 'gutter-level' politics and said that the comments reflect the real mindset of Kejriwal and his team members.