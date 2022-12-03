BJP Tears Into Congress For Dubbing PM Modi 'Bhasmasur'; 'People Will Answer Through EVMs'

Days ahead of the polling for the second phase of the Gujarat elections, BJP lashed out at Congress after its former MP VS Ugrappa called PM Modi 'Bhasmasur'. Ugrappa represented the Bellary constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2018 to 2019 besides serving as an MLC in the past. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra lamented that Congress was abusing PM Modi at a time when the G20 leaders are lauding his leadership. Comparing Congress to Mahabharat's 'Shishupal', he predicted that the people will give a befitting response by voting against the party.

Sambit Patra remarked, "A very senior Congress leader and former Karnataka MP VS Ugrappa called Modi Ji 'Bhasmasur'. He said that Modi Ji is Bhasmasur and is in the process of destroying the entire country and the future of children and he is an Asur. What kind of language is he using for the PM? I read pleasant news that at the beginning of the G20 presidency itself, US president Joe Biden said that I am supporting my friend Modi and we will work together. On one hand, the whole globe stands with Narendra Modi but it is sad to see the Congress party use such language for the PM at the same time."

"100 abuses are exhausted. The people will lift the democratic Sudarshan Chakra like Lord Krishna and will give an answer in Gujarat and the rest of the country through EVMs that the person giving abuses cannot be bigger than the person who provides vaccines during COVID. A person who provided ration to 80 crore people including 4 crore in Gujarat cannot be a Bhasmasur. A person who provided houses to 11 lakh people in Gujarat under the Awas Yojana cannot be Bhasmasur. A person who ensured that the Narmada river water reached Saurasthtra cannot be a Bhasmasur," he added.

BJP National Spokesperson Dr. @sambitswaraj addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/qpflDIlen9 — BJP (@BJP4India) December 3, 2022

Congress president insults PM

Speaking at a poll rally in tribal-dominated Dediapada on November 27, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dubbed the PM the 'chieftain of liars'. On this occasion, he claimed that PM Modi harped on his humble origin to gain sympathy. Contrasting the PM's journey with his own background, Kharge asserted that people won't be fooled by the emotional appeal. He also accused BJP of appropriating icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Babasaheb Ambedkar for garnering votes. A day later, he compared PM Modi to 'Raavan'.

Mallikarjun Kharge opined, "Don't look at anyone, vote looking at Modi. How many times will we see your face? We see your face in the Corporation, MLA election, and MP election. Every place! Do you have 100 heads like Raavan? I don't understand."