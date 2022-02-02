BJP Tears Into Telangana CM For 'rewrite Constitution' Remark: 'Warrants Shock Therapy'

After Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao called for rewriting the Constitution, BJP hit back claiming that people will administer "shock therapy" to him very soon. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar also lambasted KCR for allegedly using "abusive language" against PM Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while criticising the Union Budget 2022-23.

Asserting that the Telangana CM insulted Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kumar dubbed his proposal a "ploy" to deny reservations for SCs and STs.

Telangana BJP chief stressed, "KCR's behaviour is bordering on insanity. In his frustration, which has reached a peak, he even insulted Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. KCR's talk of new Constitution is a ploy to deny reservations for SCs and STs. BJP abides by Dr. BR Ambedkar’s Constitution and will never allow it to become vulnerable to the machinations of megalomaniacs like KCR."

Strongly condemn the abusive language by KCR against the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Hon'ble Finance Minister. His frustration warrants a shock therapy which the people of Telangana are all set to administer soon. — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) February 1, 2022

KCR sparks row

Addressing a press conference a day earlier, KCR described the Union Budget as a "Golmaal budget". Alleging that PM Modi "is a very short-sighted Prime Minister", he contended that BJP should be “thrown into the Bay of Bengal” if the country is to make progress.

TRS has been at loggerheads with BJP since the former has emerged as a predominant opposition force in Telangana. For instance, it not only won 4 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 General Election but also secured victory in 48 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation wards.

The Telangana CM said, "Budget introduced by the BJP led government at the Centre had no direction or intent and it is a useless and purposeless Budget. The entire Budget speech by Union Finance Minister Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman is full of hollowness and nothing but jugglery of words. The Central government through the Budget has heaped praises on itself while putting the common man to depression and unhappiness."

Opening a new front on this occasion, he added, "India requires a new Constitution. India requires to rewrite the Constitution of India. Do you see anything wrong with that? Let it be debated and discussed. Because 75 valuable years have gone by. People's expectations have not been met. Why? So, we need to make some new provisions to the Constitution of India."

Rao elaborated, "I firmly believe that so many nations have rewritten their Constitutions whenever they felt it necessary. They have got new Constitutions. Now, there is a need in this country to pursue a new Constitution of India. Our slogan will be 'Naya Soch, Nayi Disha, Naya Samvidhan'."