BJP Telangana Chief Allegedly Attacked By TRS As Scuffle Breaks Out Over Paddy Procurement

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay was allegedly attacked by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi on Monday at Nalgonda, Telangana. Reports suggested that BJP chief Sanjay had reached Nalgonda to try and understand the issues revolving around the procurement of paddy when the scuffle broke out. The TRS members, while preventing Sanjay from reaching the paddy procurement centre, staged a black flag demonstration amidst heavy police deployment.

TRS workers chant Bandi Sanjay go back; police resort to lathi charge

Regarding the scuffle that broke out between the TRS and the BJP on Monday, the Telangana police has lodged a case on TS BJP President Bandi Sanjay and other BJP leaders for not taking permission during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). A case has also been registered on TRS leaders for pelting stones.

The scuffle between the two parties reached such a point that the police had to resort to lathi-charge. A few police personnel were also reportedly left injured in this altercation. The police are set to probe this matter.

What went down at Nalgonda?

According to Nalgonda district SP, after the BJP state president, Bandi Sanjay, along with his cadre, reached Miryalguda market to speak to the farmers about the ongoing prices and procurement. However, they faced massive protests from the TRS. Few TRS members had pelted tomatoes and eggs on the BJP convoy. The BJP workers had also staged a protest on the road, demanding that the TRS workers be arrested.

Later, the Telangana BJP President along with his cadre reached Miryalguda. TRS local leaders gathered in unison and raised black flags. Post that, a scuffle broke out between the parties, resulting in stone pelting. Leaders from both the TRS and the BJP were reportedly left injured during the fight.

TRS attacks Centre over paddy procurement policy

The TRS on Friday sat on a three-hour-long protest in Telangana while demanding the Centre to procure the crop from the state. The protest was held near Indira Park, Hyderabad. Notably, on September 30, the Centre had informed the Telangana government that it would not purchase paddy from Telangana citing surplus stock and limited consumption.

Image Credits: Twitter - Dinesh Chowdary