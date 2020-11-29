BJP Telangana Chief Issues Own '15 Minutes' Threat Ahead Of GHMC Polls, Taunts Owaisi

In yet another provocative statement, Karimnagar MP and BJP Telangana chief Bandi Kumar Sanjay said that after winning the Greater Hyderabad Municipal polls, BJP will give "15 minutes free hand" to Police in order to drive out the "Pakistanis, and Rohingyas." He was referring to AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi’s infamous '15-minute' remark. In a sharp response to Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for opposing Yogi Adityanath's visit to Hyderabad, Kumar has slammed Rao and said that KCR has shown his character by hitting out at the UP CM's Saffon robe.

Speaking at 'Meet and Greet with Bandi Sanjay', at Chiran Fort Club at Begumpet, Kumar said, "Make BJP the winner in Bhagyanagar. After coming into power, we will give a free hand to the police for 15 minutes in the Old City to identify Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, Afghans and Rohingyas and then we will kick them out."

The younger Owaisi had in 2012 said in an inflammatory speech, "Remove the police for 15 minutes, we will finish off 100 crore Hindus". He then repeated his '15-minute' threat in 2019, "No person from RSS can even touch our hair and remember, remember, the world tries to scare the person who gets scared. And world fears the person who knows how to instill fear why do they hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? Why? A single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith. They (RSS) haven't yet recovered from the '15 minute' blow."

READ | 'Only Trump is left': Owaisi mocks BJP's campaign for GHMC as Amit Shah visits Hyderabad

టీఆర్ఎస్ సభ అట్టర్ ఫ్లాప్.

కేసీఆర్ ప్రసంగంలో పస లేదు.

కాషాయ వస్త్రాలు ధరించిన యోగీజీ గురించి అవమానకరంగా మాట్లాడుతారా..?

ముఖ్యమంత్రి కేసీఆర్ సంస్కారహీనుడు. pic.twitter.com/jNTPAXU5n4 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) November 28, 2020

READ | PM Modi praises "exceptional artistic talent" of class 6 student who made his sketch

KCR slams Yogi's visit

Slamming UP CM Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in Hyderabad for the upcoming GHMC polls, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has said that "some divisive forces" are coming to wreak havoc in the city. He compared the per capita income of his state to that of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and asked people if they will teach the saffron party a lesson on the day of the poll results. KCR had in the run-up to the municipal polls invited anti-BJP leaders for a conclave in December, with the hope of forming an anti-BJP front once again.

"Some divisive forces are trying to enter Hyderabad and create havoc. Are we going to allow it? Are we going to lose our peace? What about the future of our children? Please think. We may not be there but our children will be there. Today UP CM has come. Our state was at 13th position 6 years ago, in terms of per capita income. It now stands 5th. UP stands 28th or 29th and they will teach us! Yesterday Maharashtra's ex-CM came. They are ranked 10th & they will teach us - the one at 5th position."

He pointed out, "Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city, where people from all parts of the country co-exist in peace, do their business and prosper. It is like a bouquet of flowers. It is attracting huge investments and creating lakhs of job opportunities only because there are no law and order issues here. There are no power cuts, no drinking water crisis, no industrial unrest and no communal riots. We have been displaying a lot of political maturity."

READ | 'Divisive Forces Trying To Enter Hyderabad': CM KCR Compares Telangana & UP As Yogi Visits

READ | 'You'll be renamed, not Hyderabad': Owaisi incensed at Yogi's Bhagyanagar promise for GHMC